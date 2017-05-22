Citi Trends preps for board meeting battle

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) sends a letter to shareholders in support of its three director nominees for the board.

The board meeting, scheduled for May 24, has special significance with activist investor Macellum Advisors offering up its own two nominees.

Citi Trends argument: "Based on the flawed analysis, false narratives and unwarranted critiques submitted by Macellum throughout this contested election campaign, the Board is confident that the election of any of Macellum’s nominees at the upcoming Annual Meeting would present significant risks to the value of stockholders’ investment in Citi Trends."

Source: Press Release