Unexpected cardiovascular risk with Amgen and UCB's romosozumab and longer timeline for potential U.S. approval bodes well for Radius Health's Tymlos; shares ahead 18% premarket

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is up 18% premarket on light volume after Amgen's announcement of late-stage results for osteoporosis candidate EVENITY (romosozumab) that included an unexpected cardiovascular safety signal.

The FDA recently approved (April) Radius' TYMLOS (abaloparatide) for the same population of high risk postmenopausal women. It carries no increased cardiovascular risk but its package insert has a boxed warning about an increased risk of osteosarcoma.

