Futures steady to start the week

With the bulk of earnings season over, U.S. stock index futures are flat as investors keep an eye out for political headlines on President Trump's first overseas tour.

In corporate news: Ford is reportedly considering a major reshuffle of its leadership team, replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who oversees self-driving cars and ride-sharing.

Oil is up 0.9% at $51.10/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1256/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.25%.

