National Oilwell, Saudi Aramco form JV to build rigs and equipment

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) announces an MoU with Saudi Aramco to form a joint venture to build high-specification drilling rigs and drilling equipment in Saudi Arabia, one of several major energy deals signed during Pres. Trump's weekend visit to the kingdom.

The JV will be supported by a commitment from Aramco's recently announced partnership with Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to purchase 50 onshore drilling rigs over 10 years, and will have the opportunity to supply the Saudi Arabia, GCC and MENA region through an exclusivity agreement.

NOV will own a 70% interest in the JV, with Saudi Aramco owning the rest.