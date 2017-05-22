Analyst coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings launches

The analyst quiet period on Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) ends following the strong rally since the IPO launch (Floor & Decor closed at $37.05 on Friday after the IPO was priced at $21).

Jefferies sets a Hold rating and $38 price target on the stock, citing concerns that much of the unit growth is already priced in.

Goldman Sachs rates Floor & Decor at Neutral with a $25 price target, pointing to a price earnings multiple on FND double its peers.

Credit Suisse (Outperform, $43PT) and Barclays (Overweight, $50 PT) still see significant upside for Floor & Decor.

Source: Bloomberg