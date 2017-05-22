Shire's long-acting hemophilia A candidate SHP656 fails to demonstrate treatment effect with once-weekly dosing, a setback for platform technology provider Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) announces a disappointing outcome from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial conducted by collaboration partner Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). The study assessed SHP656, a long-acting recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) for the treatment of hemophilia A.

The study demonstrated the pharmacokinetics and efficacy consistent with an extended half-life rFVIII product but it failed to demonstrate the minimum efficacy for once-weekly dosing.

SHP656 is based on Xenetic's PolyXen platform technology to conjugate polysialic acid to therapeutic blood-clotting factors.

Despite the setback, the companies say they will explore additional collaborations.