WSJ: Sunrun may have manipulated sales data at time of company's IPO

At least four former managers at Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) say they manipulated a key sales metric around the time of the company’s August 2015, WSJ reports.

The former managers say they were told by their superiors to delay internally reporting hundreds of customers who canceled their contracts during a roughly five-month period in the middle of 2015, according to the report.

One of the managers says sales employees deliberately did not process ~200 cancellations in the Hawaii market, which represented about 40% of total orders in Hawaii during the May 2015-October 2015 period and is one of RUN's largest markets.