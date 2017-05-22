Celgene's ozanimod successful in second late-stage MS study, regulatory submissions on tap by year-end

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is up a fraction premarket on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, RADIANCE, assessing ozanimod (formerly RPC1063) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

The study met the primary endpoint of reducing annualized relapse rate compared to Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Avonex (interferon beta-1a).

The company reported successful results from its first Phase 3, SUNBEAM, in February.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference. Global regulatory filings will commence by year-end.

