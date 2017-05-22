Barron's calls out retail survivors

Barron's thinks the retail sector may be oversold as shopping trends still favor companies with differentiated products or concepts. Vito Racanelli writes that creative destruction has always been in the retail background, this time around in the form of the threat posed by Amazon.

Some of the retailers seen as surviving the retail reset are Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) and Party City (NYSE:PRTY).

The S&P SPRD Retail ETF is down 1% over the last 52 weeks vs. +16% for the S&P 500 Index.

Source: Barron's