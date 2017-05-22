Blackstone +5% on $40B Saudi infrastructure investment deal

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) +5.3% premarket after signing a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's PIF sovereign wealth fund to create a $40B vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the U.S.

BX plans for $40B of equity commitments in the vehicle, with a $20B anchor investment from PIF and the rest from other investors; through this equity plus debt financing, BX expects to invest in more than $100B of infrastructure projects.

The proposed venture was first announced during Pres. Trump's weekend visit to Saudi Arabia.

Citigroup upgrades BX to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target in reaction to the news.