Entertainment Gaming Asia board neutral on Melco offer

Entertainment Gaming Asia (NYSEMKT:EGT) announces that its board expresses no opinion and remains neutral toward the unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Limited (OTC:MDEVF) through its wholly-owned subsidiary EGT Nevada Holding Inc.

Melco seeks to acquire all outstanding shares of EGT at a price of $2.35 per share.

The board says it decided to remain neutral with respect to the offer due to the significant overlap between it and the board of directors at Melco and its key subsidiaries.

Entertainment Asia closed at $2.24 on Friday.

