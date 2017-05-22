Qualcomm +1.7% after J.P. Morgan upgrade citing NXP Semi optimism

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) +1.7% premarket after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $68 price target, raised from $50, citing improved valuation and optimism over the upcoming closure of the NXP Semiconductors acquisition.

While more negative news from the dispute with Apple over royalty payments is likely, JPM analyst Rod Hall expects "material fundamental upside" from the closure of the NXP deal by the end of this year and sees the deal as highly accretive.

Hall also believes Apple ultimately will want to preserve its commercial relationship with QCOM.