More on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Q4

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) reports retail same-store sales fell 4% in Q4.
Total Factory sales dropped 6.3% to $7.26M due primarily to a 12.2 percent decrease in shipments of product to the Company's network of franchise and licensed retail locations.
Retail sales slipped 9.2% to $1.02M primarily due to the sale of certain Company-owned locations and the closure of an underperforming Company-owned location.
Royalties and marketing fees down 1.6% to $1.99M.
Adjusted EBITDA declined 25.1% to $1.64M.
Store count -22 Q/Q to 522.
