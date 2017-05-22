More on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Q4

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) reports retail same-store sales fell 4% in Q4.

Total Factory sales dropped 6.3% to $7.26M due primarily to a 12.2 percent decrease in shipments of product to the Company's network of franchise and licensed retail locations.

Retail sales slipped 9.2% to $1.02M primarily due to the sale of certain Company-owned locations and the closure of an underperforming Company-owned location.

Royalties and marketing fees down 1.6% to $1.99M.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 25.1% to $1.64M.

Store count -22 Q/Q to 522.