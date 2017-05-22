Netflix seeks new global public policy VP

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is looking for a new vice president to handle global public policy as it faces a number of crucial regulatory issues in the European Union and other regions, according to Recode.
Current VP of Global Public Policy Christoipher Libertelli is expected to step down from his post in the next several weeks.
Netflix has billions invested in making Europe a target for large-scale growth.
Shares of Netflix are up 0.31% premarket to $157.50 vs. a 52-week trading range of $84.50 to $161.78.