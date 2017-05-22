BioLineRx advancing toward early-stage study of lead product candidate BL-8040 and Roche's Tecentriq in AML; shares up 6% premarket

Nano cap BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) perks up 6% premarket on modest volume in response to its announcement that it has filed regulatory applications seeking clearance to begin a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing the combination of BL-8040 and Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The study, called BATTLE, should commence in H2.

BL-8040 is a short peptide for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors and certain hematological indications. It functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that is directly involved in tumor progression, angiogenesis, metastasis and cell survival. CXCR4 is over-expressed in more than 70% of human cancers and its expression often correlates with disease severity.