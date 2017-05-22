G-III Apparel Group announces license agreement with PVH Corp.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) entered into a multi-year license agreement with PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), under which PVH will design and distribute menswear for the DKNY brand in the United States and Canada.

Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer of G-III, commented, “This collaboration is an important step in the continued growth of DKNY and a clear example of the go-forward strategy to heighten this iconic brand. PVH is a trusted and powerful partner and we look forward to our continued success together.”

The first collection will launch in spring 2018 and will be sold in department stores.

Press Release