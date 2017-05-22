Ford confirms new CEO and strategy reset

Ford (NYSE:F) confirms earlier reports that Jim Hackett will take over for the retiring Mark Fields. "Jim Hackett is the right CEO to lead Ford during this transformative period for the auto industry and the broader mobility space," says Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

The company says Hackett is tasked with the top priorities of sharpening operational execution, modernizing Ford’s present business and transforming the company to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

A number of other key roles under Hackett were assigned by Ford, including the naming of Marcy Klevorn as the new VP of mobility.

Previously: Ford's CEO Fields to be shown the door (May 22)

Previously: Ford higher after CEO shakeup (May 22)