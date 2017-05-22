LCI Industries acquires Marine and RV Seating Business of Lexington, LLC

Lippert Components, the wholly-owned subsidiary of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) acquired the business and certain assets of Lexington, LLC for $40M.

The acquisition was funded from available cash and borrowings under the Company's $200M line of credit.

Said LCI's President Scott Mereness. "LCI is the leading provider of furniture solutions for the RV towable industry, and with the addition of Lexington's high quality products, design and manufacturing teams, and strong customer relationships, the leading supplier of pontoon furniture as well."

"Our combined marine furniture team is talented and innovative, as well as experienced in managing growth," added Jason Lippert, LCI's Chief Executive Officer. "Lexington is our largest acquisition in the past 20 years, and is representative of our strategy of quickly assembling a portfolio of companies and products that will help us become a major contributor to marine component designs and solutions. We expect to leverage our purchasing, sales, distribution and administrative capabilities to improve the profitability of this business, and we expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to LCI's earnings."

