Belmond makes key acquisition in Anguilla

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) announces that it has entered into agreements to acquire the Cap Juluca luxury resort for a total purchase price of ~$84.6M.

Cap Juluca is 167-acre property on the Caribbean island of Anguilla, British West Indies.

The acquisition is initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45M of borrowings under the company’s previously undrawn $105M revolving credit facility.

Belmond will assume management of the resort, which has historically been independently managed, and will rebrand the resort as Belmond Cap Juluca.

Source: Press Release