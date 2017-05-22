Aegon to sell most of U.S. run-off businesses

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) +2.4% premarket after agreeing to sell its two largest U.S. run-off businesses, the payout annuity business and the bank owned/corporate owned life insurance business, to Wilton Re.

AEG says its Transamerica life subsidiaries will reinsure $14B of liabilities to affiliates of Wilton Re U.S. Holding, and the company expects the deal to result in a ~$700M capital release in 2017.

AEG expects its Group Solvency II ratio to improve by six percentage points in H2 2017 as a result of the deal.