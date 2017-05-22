La Jolla's LJPC-501 achieves primary endpoint in late-stage study in patients with life-threatening drop in blood pressure; shares down 10% premarket on disappointing effect on mortality

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) slumps 10% premarket on light volume after the company announced that results from its Phase 3 ATHOS-3 study assessing LJPC-501 (angiotensin II) in patients with catecholamine-resistant hypotension have been published online by The New England Journal of Medicine.

ATHOS-3 met its primary endpoint of a statistically valid increase in the proportion of patients achieving a mean arterial pressure (MAP) of at least 75 mmHg or a 10 mmHg increase from baseline MAP three hours following the initiation of treatment without an increase in standard-of-care vasopressors (69.9% vs. 23.4%; p<0.001).

The study showed a "trend" toward longer survival in the angiotensin II-treated group but it fell short of statistical significance (p=0.12).

The incidence of adverse events favored the treatment group (87.1% vs. 91.8%) over placebo as did the discontinuation rate (14.1% vs. 21.5%).