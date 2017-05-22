Bloomberg: GE to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7B deal

The European Commission is reviewing whether General Electric (NYSE:GE) submitted misleading information to EU officials examining the company's $1.7B deal to buy LM Wind Power, Bloomberg reports.

GE may be in trouble for telling regulators it did not have any plans to develop a new giant wind turbine when it actually had such a project on hold, according to the report.

The EU began to suspect it had been misled shortly after giving its stamp of approval to the deal in March, and GE is now said to be scrambling to explain that it did not intend to misinform regulators.

The punishment for breaking the EU’s rules is as high as 1% of a company's annual sales.