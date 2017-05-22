Western Gas appoints new CFO

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) appointed Jaime R. Casas as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Partnerships, effective immediately.

Jaime succeeds Benjamin M. Fink, who was recently named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Partnerships.

"We are delighted to have added such a seasoned energy executive to our executive team. Jaime brings a long and successful track record of financial leadership in the energy industry, and has managed both corporate and master limited partnership publicly traded entities," said Fink. "His experience and expertise are a great fit for Western Gas (WES) as it continues to deliver sustainable growth as a large-cap MLP."

Prior to joining Western Gas, Mr. Casas served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Clayton Williams Energy, Inc.

