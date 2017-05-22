Subaru just fine staying small

Is Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY, OTCPK:FUJHF) ahead of peers with its strategy to keep production targets low?

"We only make a million cars. I have absolutely no intention to make that two million," maintains Subaru CEP Yasuyuki Yoshinaga. That contrasts with the grand goals of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and the Renault-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) alliance to sell +10M vehicles a year.

"To me, that's like suicide," says Yoshinaga of the quest by major automakers to scale up as much as possible.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) owns 17% of Subaru and is a key partner.

Related ETF: CARZ.