Biocept nabs broad patent covering liquid biopsy; shares up 15%

Biocept (BIOC +14.7% ) is up out of the blocks this morning on the news that the USPTO has issued it U.S. Patent No. 9,671,407 covering the broad use of antibodies for the capture of any target of interest on any solid surface from any sample type, including a range of targets shed by solid tumors into the bloodstream.

Chief Scientific Officer Lyle Arnold, Ph.D. says, "The granting of this patent significantly expands Biocept's intellectual property rights regarding the use of 'cocktails' of antibodies for the capture of any target of interest. The expansion of this platform complements nicely with Biocept's circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) platform and allows us to provide an expanded set of biomarker content to aid physicians in making optimal treatment decisions for their cancer patients."