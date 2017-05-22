Stocks open week with solid start

Stocks open higher as investor focus shifts from D.C. politics to this week's OPEC meeting, which is expected to produce an extension of current oil production cuts, and minutes from the Fed’s May policy meeting, due Wednesday; S&P and Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5% .

Ford +2% at the open on news it will replace current CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who has been described as a turnaround specialist and currently leads Ford Smart Mobility; major defense and aerospace contractors including Lockheed Martin ( +2.5% ) and Raytheon ( +1% ) open higher following Pres. Trump's weekend trip to Saudi Arabia.

U.S. crude oil +0.8% at $50.73/bbl ahead of OPEC's Thursday meeting in Vienna.

U.S. Treasury prices are a bit lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield inching a basis point higher to 2.24%.