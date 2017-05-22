Bank of America Merrill Lynch still negative on Nike

Bank of America Merrill Lynch issues a weak outlook on Nike (NKE -0.2% ) ahead of the back-to-school season.

The myriad of concerns that are part of BAML's negative view (Underperform, $42 price target) on Nike include the high inventory levels, market share loss to Adidas and weak sell-through rates in some key premium categories.

The investment firm's position on Nike makes it an outlier - with 22 Buys, 14 Holds and one lonely Sell rating on the books from Wall Street firms.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares of Nike are up 1.81% YTD vs. +7.03% for the S&P 500 Index.