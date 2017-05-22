Core-Mark acquires assets of Farner-Bocken Company

Core-Mark Holding (CORE +4.3% ) acquire most of the assets of family-owned Farner-Bocken Company for~$190M.

The company says no debt or significant liabilities are being assumed by Core-Mark in the transaction. Core-Mark will fund the purchase with borrowings under its credit facility.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive within the first year following closing.

“This acquisition establishes a strong foothold in the Mid-West and provides Core-Mark additional expertise in foodservice and fresh that has the potential to spread through our other divisions,” says CEO Thomas Perkins.

