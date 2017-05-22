Union threatens another month of strike at Freeport Indonesia mine

Workers at Freeport McMoRan's (FCX -0.5% ) giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia will extend a strike for a second month, a union official said on Saturday, in an ongoing dispute over employment terms and layoffs.

FCX had furloughed ~10% of its Indonesian workforce of 32K as of mid-April among efforts to cut costs resulting from a long-running dispute with the government; the local union has demanded an end to FCX's furlough policy and began a 30-day strike on May 1 in an effort to get workers' jobs back.

The union says production from Grasberg has been cut in half as result of the strike.