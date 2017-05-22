Will Uber make a play for Mark Fields?

Axios editor Dan Primack has an interesting guess on where ex-Ford CEO Mark Fields may end up.

"I'm wondering if Uber was just handed the solution to its troubled search for a number two executive. Fields is a strong communicator who is conversant in tech, has Fortune 500 management chops and would bring an outsider's perspective," writes Primack.

Uber (Private:UBER) is facing some roadblocks in its growth phase, including a DOJ probe and lawsuit from Alphabet.

