Analysts weigh in on Deere

The commentary comes after Deere (DE +0.1% ) beat FQ2 earnings estimates and raised its fiscal 2017 guidance on Friday.

Wells Fargo: Increased its price target to $140 from $125, saying the company's guidance remains conservative and believes that "the farm equipment cycle appears to only just be starting to improve."

Credit Suisse: Raised PT to $151 from $132 on increased guidance, which reflects "impressive" execution as well as an improved outlook in South America.

Baird: Upped price target to $130 from $125, stating Deere has additional upside and is producing consistent with demand vs. under-producing last year.