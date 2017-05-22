Dynegy potential takeout price seen at $14-$15 by Morgan-Stanley analyst

A potential takeover of Dynegy (DYN +1.3% ) by Vistra Energy (VST -0.3% ) could command a potential $14-$15 buyout price, and would be an attractive potential way to create value given improved cash flows from synergies, stronger credit metrics, portfolio diversification and deleveraging, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott writes.

McDermott sees potential O&M synergies of $250M-$300M worth nearly $2B, or ~2x DYN's current market cap.