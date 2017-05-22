RigNet acquires cyber-security company

RigNet (RNET) announced that it has acquired Cyphre Security Solutions.

Cyphre provides the most advanced enterprise data protection and it's hardware-based encryption features low latency protection for files at rest and in transit for both public and private cloud, providing higher levels of granularity and control.

CEO & President Steven Pickett: " RigNet is pleased to add this critical and highly differentiated security offering. This acquisition supports our stated diversification plan and our plan to expand our over-the-top offerings. Cyphre’s product set is a key step in creating a world-class cybersecurity portfolio for our customers. Deployment of these solutions will provide unique protection for our customer’s data”