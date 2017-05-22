Citi to partner with Nasdaq on blockchain banking integration

Citi (NYSE:C) announces a partnership wtih Nasdaq on a blockchain system.

The new integrated payment solution enables straight through payment processing and automates reconciliation by using a distributed ledger to record and transmit payment instructions.

The company says the partnership leverages the blockchain infrastructure platform and draws from the innovation of industry leaders.

The blockchain integration is seen helping address the challenges of liquidity in private securities by streamlining payment transactions between multiple parties.

"This new payment capability marks a milestone in the global financial sector and represents an important moment in the commercial application of blockchain technology," says Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman.

Related tickers: COIN, OTCPK:BTCS

Source: Press Release