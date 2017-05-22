Reuters: Sinochem no longer pursuing stake in Noble Group

China's Sinochem is no longer pursuing an investment in Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) due to concerns about the company's finances and business outlook, Reuters reports.

Sinochem's thinking earlier this year when it held talks for a potential purchase of a stake in Noble was that a deal could help it become a globally active energy trader, but it has become cautious after the commodities trader posted a surprise quarterly loss earlier this month, according to the report.

Also, S&P has downgraded Noble further into junk, saying the company's capital structure is "not sustainable."