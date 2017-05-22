China wants more private investment for state-owned energy companies

China's government says it plans to inject more private investment into its bloated state-owned oil and gas enterprises and consider cutting the industry’s vast workforces, which number into the millions.
The reform blueprint for the oil and gas industry, reported Sunday by the official Xinhua News Agency, aims to make China’s energy companies more efficient as they struggle with low prices and a slowing economy.
Xinhua said the reform plan calls for greater participation by private companies in oil and gas exploration in China, which is dominated by state-owned giants CNPC (PTR +0.1%), Sinopec (SNP -0.2%) and CNOOC (CEO -0.2%).