Boeing eyes potential widebody jet sale to Saudi airline

Boeing (BA +1.2% ) is higher following the weekend signing of several defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia, including a potential sale of 16 widebody jets to Saudi Gulf Airlines.

A sale to the privately owned commercial airline, which started operations just last year, is expected to include Boeing 777 and/or 787 aircraft, Reuters reports, although the weekend announcement did not specify the model or potential delivery dates for the 16 twin-aisle jets.

Boeing said Saudi Arabia also agrees to buy Chinook helicopters, associated support services and guided weapons systems, intends to purchase P-8 surveillance aircraft, and establishes a joint venture in which the company will provide "sustainment services for a wide range of military platforms."

The total value of the deals was not disclosed.