Hopes for Intel deal fade again for AMD

Citi analyst Christopher Danely doesn't think Intel (INTC +0.7% ) will strike a GPU licensing deal with Sell-rated Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -3.6% ) in the future. Danely advises that there is no "compelling need" for Intel to jump to AMD.

AMD is down about 16% over the last week after hopes of a post-Nvidia deal between Intel and the company continue to fade.

Previously: AMD +7% on report that Intel will license its graphics chips (May 16)

Previously: AMD -7.8% premarket amid early reaction to analyst day (May 17)