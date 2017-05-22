Hopes for Intel deal fade again for AMD

Citi analyst Christopher Danely doesn't think Intel (INTC +0.7%) will strike a GPU licensing deal with Sell-rated Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -3.6%) in the future. Danely advises that there is no "compelling need" for Intel to jump to AMD.
AMD is down about 16% over the last week after hopes of a post-Nvidia deal between Intel and the company continue to fade.
Previously: AMD +7% on report that Intel will license its graphics chips (May 16)
Previously: AMD -7.8% premarket amid early reaction to analyst day (May 17)