U.S. reimbursement outlook for EDAP's HIFU in prostate cancer improves with establishment of new billing code; shares up 11%

Thinly traded nano cap EDAP TMS SA (EDAP +10.7% ) heads north on a 12x surge in volume, albeit on only 257K shares, in response to its announcement that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has established a separate billing code for HIFU ablation of prostate tissue that will take effect on July 1.

The new reimbursement code, which has assigned a "competitive" coverage level, should make it easier for doctors receive payment from procedures performed with the company's Ablatherm, including primary whole gland prostate ablation, partial prostate ablation or whole/partial salvage ablation.