Citi to pay $97M to settle Banamex money laundering charges

Citigroup (C) agrees to pay ~$97M to settle a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.

The bank's settlement with the Justice Department includes no sanctions against it and a non-prosecution agreement; as part of the agreement, Citi admits Banamex USA violated the Bank Secrecy Act from at least 2007 until at least 2012.

The agreement is far less than previous money laundering settlements with large banks and is one of the first to emerge since the change in presidential administrations.