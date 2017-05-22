Pitney Bowes to offer video technology servives to USPS

Pitney Bowes (PBI +0.8% ) announces that USPS will utilize use its video technology to help inform mail owners and mail service providers on how to take part in and deliver value with digital campaigns.

“Direct mail remains one of the most effective marketing tools available today,” says Pitney Bowes exec Bob Guidotti,. “But as our physical and digital worlds merge, organizations must leverage both to succeed. USPS is leading the way by offering its customers meaningful physical and digital experience, and we’re proud that EngageOne Video will play a role in these customer experiences.”

