Investors cool to Huntsman in Clariant merger deal

Huntsman (HUN -1.8% ) drifts steadily lower following its merger of equals with Switzerland-based Clariant (OTC:CLZNF, OTCPK:CLZNY), as investors may have been expecting an outright takeover of the company.

Reuters' Olaf Storbeck notes the deal's timing, as HUN’s shares have been on an impressive run for months, sparked by a plan to list its Venator pigments and additives business separately, as well as by the wider U.S. stock market rally.

WSJ Heard On The Street's Paul Davies favors the deal but questions the anticipated $400M cost savings; $250M is supposed to come from combined corporate functions and infrastructure but says the savings could be hard to find given the proposed structure - HuntsmanClariant will have two headquarters, one in Switzerland and one in Texas - and the companies make different chemicals in different factories and do not expect to cut staff or production facilities.

Also, HUN’s debt will give the combined group net debt worth more than 2.6x its 2016 EBITDA, although the planned eventual $2B sale of the pigments and additives business would cut the ratio to less than 1.5x, better than either company today.