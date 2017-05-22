Sotheby's updates on good week of auctions

Sotheby's (BID +0.4% ) discloses that 14 auctions worldwide last week brought in $816.4M, headlined by the $110.5M sale of a Jean-Michel Basquait painting.

87.5% of all lots were sold at the global auctions. Two-thirds of all lot sales were above their high estimates.

CEO update: "Around the world with lots selling from less than $1,000 to over $110 million, last week was a very good one for Sotheby's clients, investors, staff, and even our competitors, and we toast all of them on great successes. And now we accelerate our momentum toward exciting sales this week in New York and London followed by great ones to come in Europe and Asia."

Source: Press Release