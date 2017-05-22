Merck's MK-7264 successful in mid-stage chronic cough study

Merck (MRK +0.7% ) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing MK-7264 for the treatment of chronic cough. The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society 113th Annual Conference in Washington, DC.

The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in awake cough frequency from baseline compared to placebo (37%; p=0.003).

The most common adverse event was dysgeusia (foul or metallic taste in the mouth) which occurred in the test arms in a dose-dependent manner. The rates for placebo, 7.5 mg, 20 mg and 50 mg arms were 4.8%, 9.5%, 33.3% and 47.6%, respectively. Six patients in the 50 mg arm discontinued treatment due to dysgeusia versus one in the placebo group. There were no discontinuations in the 7.5 mg and 20 mg cohorts.

MK-7264 is an orally administered non-narcotic P2X3 receptor antagonist. Merck obtained the rights to it via its acquisition of Afferent a year ago.

The company intends to talk with regulators to clarify the next steps in development.

