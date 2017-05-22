Reuters: Bunge, ARASCO to jointly bid for Saudi state grains agency

Bunge (BG +1.2% ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with privately owned Arabian Agricultural Services Co. as it looks to bid for the milling operations of Saudi Arabia's SAGO state owned grain company, Reuters reports.

Saudi Arabia is selling off parts of several state groups to generate revenue to help deal with lower oil prices and diversify its economy, and SAGO - one of the world's largest wheat and barley buyers - is expected to be among the first to sell assets.

A partnership of Archer Daniels Midland and Saudi foods group Almarai also have been interested in bidding for SAGO's milling operations, according to a report earlier this year.