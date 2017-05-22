Key Las Vegas Strip plot up for sale

Crown Resorts (OTC:CWLDF) is no longer interested in developing a casino on a 35-acre piece of land on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The land was originally acquired by Crown for $1.2B in 2014 to develop the Alon Las Vegas project. The close proximity of the plot to Wynn Las Vegas brings Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3% ) into the picture. MGM Resorts (MGM +1.5% ), Caesars Entertainment and Trump International (owned by DJT, Phil Ruffin and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)) are also closeby.

CBRE Group is helping Crown sell the land.