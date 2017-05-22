CBS re-ups chief Moonves through June 2021

CBS (CBS +0.1% ) has set a new deal that extends the contract of Chairman, President and CEO Les Moonves through June 2021.

That's a two-year addition to a deal that was set to expire in 2019. Moonves has been with CBS since 1995, and became president and CEO in 1998 (and then again in 2006 after the broadcaster's combination with, and later separation from, Viacom).

The extension doesn't change his salary or his ongoing bonus eligibility. The deal provides for him to become a senior advisor for an additional five years and has an option to create a production company.