Guggenheim recommends UNFI over WFM

Guggenheim prefers United Natural Foods (UNFI +0.8% ) over Whole Foods Market (WFM +0.7% ) due to the risk that a sale or strong turnaround for Whole Foods doesn't occur.

"WFM shares have rallied 16% (relative to a 1% return in the S&P 500) in the six weeks since Jana disclosed its ownership position, ostensibly on the likelihood that this would speed up change. Whether Jana was a catalyst or not, WFM’s accelerated turnaround efforts, reconstructed BOD, and return of capital to shareholders are encouraging and, in our view, reduce the likelihood of a transaction," writes analyst John Heinbockel.

"Although credible, the turnaround will take time and is largely being discounted. We see the shares treading water in the near term. We prefer United Natural Foods, whose shares have fallen 3% in the past month (vs. a 0.3% return in the S&P 500) and whose distribution skill set is more valuable in this operating environment," he adds.

Shares of Whole Foods are up 17% since April 7, while United Natural Foods is down 6% for the same time period.