Leidos awarded Distributed Common Ground System - Navy Prime Technical Support contract

Leidos (LDOS +2% ) was awarded a prime contract by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) Systems Center Atlantic to provide technical expertise to sustain and update Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N) Family of Systems (FoS).

The contract has a one-year base period of performance and worth ~$43M.

Work will be performed primarily in Charleston, S.C., Suitland, Md., Norfolk, Va., San Diego, Calif., and Fallon, Nev.

"Leidos has demonstrated innovative technical expertise and guidance for DCGS-N since the program's inception more than ten years ago," said Leidos Defense & Intelligence President Tim Reardon. "We look forward to applying our integrated multi-service systems engineering approach to provide SPAWAR the best solutions to remain interoperable with other service DCGS FoS."

