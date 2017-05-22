Sirius XM fleet package program gets first client

Fleet services provider ARI has become the first fleet manager to offer the SiriusXM Fleet Driver Program (SIRI +0.9% ).

That's expected to increase driver retention, ARI President Chris Conroy says: "More often than not, fleet vehicles are not just used for transportation, but truly serve as an employee's mobile office."

Sirius XM offers volume-based discounts for companies buying package deals for their fleets, as well as a program for self-paying fleet drivers.

ARI drivers will get a two-month All Access subscription and then the chance to continue that package at fleet-only discount rates.